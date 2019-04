Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C-L) leaves next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C-R), after a bilateral meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Apr. 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The United Kingdom's prime minister on Tuesday visited the German chancellor in another last-minute Brexit trip.

Theresa May was trying to shore up support on the continent for a delay to the Brexit negotiation period, from Apr. 12, as it currently stands, to June 30, her suggested a date.