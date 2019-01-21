A handout video-grabbed still image from a video made available by the UK's Parliamentary Recording Unit shows British Prime Minister Theresa May speaking in the House of Commons in London, the United Kingdom, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT/HANDOUT

The United Kingdom's prime minister on Monday presented her Plan B Brexit proposal to lawmakers, which appeared to be a minor revision of the initial deal which had been previously rejected overwhelmingly by lawmakers in a vote.

Theresa May sought to woo MPs in the House of Commons, the UK's lower chamber of parliament, in a bid an exit to the deadlock over the terms and conditions of UK's withdrawal from the European Union that her minority Conservative Party government had agreed with Brussels by offering minor concessions to her original plan.