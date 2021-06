A 24 June 2021 photo of the collapsed Champlain Towers South, a 20-story residential high-rise building located just north of Miami Beach, Florida. EFE/Cristobal Herrera

Miami-Dade Rescue team are carrying out a search effort at a partially collapsed 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Florida, USA, 24 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

At least 1 dead in partial building collapse in Miami Beach

The mayor of Miami-Dade County said Thursday that 102 people are safe and accounted for after the partial collapse of a residential high-rise just north of Miami Beach, while 99 remain missing.

Daniella Levine Cava also said she has signed an emergency order and that another emergency order also is on the desk of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.