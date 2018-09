Relatives and Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) members hold up posters with an image of Cochoapa El Grande Mayor-elect Daniel Esteban Gonzalez, who is missing, during a gathering on Sept. 9, 2018, in Chilpancingo, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Francisca Meza

The mayor-elect of Cochoapa El Grande, a city in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, and his driver went missing over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Daniel Esteban Gonzalez's disappearance was reported by Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) officials and relatives, who traveled from the remote city to Chilpancingo, the state capital, in the past few hours.