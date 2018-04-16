An undated photograph released on April 15, 2018, showing Juan Carlos Andrade, the mayor of the western Mexican city of Jilotlan de los Dolores, who was murdered by gunmen on the Tepalcatepec-Jilotlan highway. EFE/Jilotlan de los Dolores Municipal Government

The mayor of Jilotlan de los Dolores, a city in the western Mexican state of Jalisco, was gunned down over the weekend, officials said.

Juan Carlos Andrade's body was found by municipal police on Sunday, the Jalisco Attorney General's Office said.