A freight train passes near the partially collapsed Morandi highway bridge following the reopening of the railway line, in Genoa, Italy, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

The Italian government on Thursday said the mayor of the northern city of Genoa would oversee the reconstruction of a bridge that recently collapsed claiming the lives of 43 people and forcing about 400 others to abandon their homes.

The coalition Italian government, formed by the Five Star Movement (5SM) and the Northern League passed an urgent decree this month to create a commission that would coordinate the re-housing of 400 displaced people and to deal with the damage caused by the collapse of the bridge.