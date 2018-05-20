Mayor of Thessaloniki, Yiannis Boutaris (C), 75-years-old, is aided after being attacked by a group of nationalists during Remembrance Day which honors the 353,000 victims of the genocide against Pontian Greeks by Ottoman Turkey on the territory of Asia Minor in 1915-1923 in the city of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, May 19, 2018. EPA/STR

The mayor of Greece's second-largest city was recovering on Sunday after being attacked by a mob, beaten to the ground with fists and bottles, and kicked sufficiently violently for him to require hospital treatment, as seen in images supplied to epa by a photojournalist on the ground.

Yiannis Boutaris, Mayor of the northern port city of Thessaloniki, had been attending a ceremony on Saturday to commemorate the killing of ethnic Greeks by Turks in World War One when he was set upon by around a dozen men, some wearing hoods, who punched the 75-year-old to the ground and then kicked him when he was down.