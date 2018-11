Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (L) signs the guest book as Mayor of Madrid Manuela Carmena (R) and Governing Mayor of Berlin Michael Mueller (C) look on at the Berlin Town hall in Berlin, Germany, 12 November 2018. EPA/OMER MESSINGER

The mayors of Madrid, Berlin and London met Monday in the German capital where they discussed problems that concerned the public.

Manuela Carmena, Michael Mueller and Sadiq Khan spoke during a panel discussion covering a range of topics, including right-wing populism, Brexit and migration in Berlin.