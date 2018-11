Oslo Mayor Marianne Borgen (R) and Lindsey Hall, Councillor at Westminster City Council, pose with a log from the tree which will be placed in Trafalgar Square in London during the Christmas season in Oslo, Norway, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Haakon Mosvold Larsen NORWAY OUT

Oslo Mayor Marianne Borgen (R) and Lindsey Hall, Councillor at Westminster City Council, are sawing down the tree which will be placed in Trafalgar Square in London during the Christmas season in Oslo, Norway, Nov. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Haakon Mosvold Larsen NORWAY OUT

The mayors of the cities of Westminster and Oslo on Tuesday took part in the felling of a Christmas tree, an annual tradition in its 71st year, that is set to bring the festive spirit to London's Trafalgar Square.

Every year since 1947 the city of Oslo gives the British people a Christmas tree as a token of gratitude after Britain defended Norway during World War II.