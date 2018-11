The logo of the Mazda Motor Corporation is photographed during the unveiling of the company's new CX-8 three-row crossover sport utility vehicle (SUV) in Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 14, 2017. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Japanese carmaker Mazda Motor on Thursday announced a global recall of 640,000 diesel vehicles due to technical problems detected in the valves used in their engines.

The affected models include the Mazda 3, CX-5 and CX-8, with 230,000 of the vehicles being recalled in Japan and 410,000 in the rest of the world, a Mazda spokesperson told EFE.