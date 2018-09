A US military honor guard team carries the flag-draped casket of Sen. John McCain out of the Washington National Cathedral at the end of a memorial service in Washington, 01 September 2018. EFE-EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Cindy McCain watches as an honor guard carries the casket of her husband, Sen. John McCain, out after the memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, 01 September 2018. EFE-EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The casket of Sen. John McCain, followed by his wife Cindy McCain and family, is carried by a joint service honor guard from his memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington, 01 September 2018. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Republican Sen. John McCain was buried Sunday in the US Naval Academy cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland, after five days of tributes and posthumous honors in his home state of Arizona and in the US capital.

The private ceremony in Annapolis, attended only by relatives and some of the senator's closest friends, was the final act in the tributes planned for the "maverick" lawmaker over the past several months after the terminal nature of the brain cancer from which he was suffering became known.