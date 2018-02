Former deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce sit on the backbench during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS

Michael McCormack of the National Party on Monday replaced Barnaby Joyce as Australia's Deputy Prime Minister.

Joyce announced his resignation on Friday after an allegation of sexual harassment against him was revealed by the National Party, which followed the fallout over an affair he had with a former employee, who is now his partner and is pregnant with his child.