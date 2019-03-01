A crowd of Filipino children is seen during a nationwide response program to immunization people at a slum area in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A measles outbreak in the Philippines has caused 203 deaths since the beginning of the year out of the 13,470 total cases that have been recorded, according to data released by the country's department of health on Friday.

Most of the victims are unvaccinated children, as the Philippines has already registered a sharp decline in its immunization rate, due in part to the scandal surrounding Dengvaxia, a controversial anti-dengue vaccine widely used in Philippine schools between 2014 and 2017, which has been associated with the deaths of 39 children.