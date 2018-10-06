The non-governmental organization Medecins du Monde (Doctors of the World) urged the government of El Salvador to recognize the forced displacement crisis linked to generalized violence, with the goal of providing comprehensive care to the victims.

According to physician Saul Romero, head of the Migration and Forced Displacement Program of the NGO's France and Spain division, the Salvadoran government has made "small progress" to address the situation, including the creation of a victims' outreach directorate, but these efforts have been "insufficient."