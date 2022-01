View of the Supreme Court building in Washington on Jan. 26, 2022. EFE/Shawn Thew

President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with CEOs of assorted companies on Jan. 26, 2022, at the White House in Washington DC. EFE/Leigh Vogel/Pool

Progressive US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the nine members of the high court, intends to retire when the current judicial session concludes in July, US media reported Wednesday.

Breyer's retirement would give President Joe Biden the chance to confirm a progressive magistrate to replace him on the high court, where conservatives currently have a 6-3 majority.