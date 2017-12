A Syrian girl reacts as she sits inside an ambulance before evacuation on the last day of the agreement between Syrian government and Jaish al-Islam for medical evacuations from Eastern Ghouta to Damascus, Syria, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Syrian patients wait inside a bus before evacuation on the last day of the agreement between Syrian government and Jaish al-Islam for medical evacuations from Eastern Ghouta to Damascus, Syria, Dec. 28, 2017. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

The evacuation of the last group of patients with serious illnesses from a besieged rebel-held region near the Syrian capital came to an end early on Friday, as seen by an epa photojournalist on the ground.

A total of 13 patients were evacuated along with three prisoners who were being held by Jaish al-Islam, a rebel group, and were transferred by the Syrian Red Crescent team from Eastern Ghouta to hospitals in the capital Damascus, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.