Photo provided on Dec. 27, 2017 shows people waiting to be transferred from Eastern al-Ghouta to Damascus, Syria, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/SYRIAN ARAB RED CRESCENT

Photo provided on Dec. 27, 2017 shows ambulances lining to transfer the critically-ill from Eastern al-Ghouta to Damascus, Syria, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/SYRIAN ARAB RED CRESCENT

Photo provided on Dec. 27, 2017 shows ambulances lining to transfer the critically-ill from Eastern al-Ghouta to Damascus, Syria, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/SYRIAN ARAB RED CRESCENT

Photo provided on Dec. 27, 2017 shows people waiting to be transferred from Eastern al-Ghouta to Damascus, Syria, Dec. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE/SYRIAN ARAB RED CRESCENT

Civilians suffering serious illness were being evacuated from a besieged rebel-held region near the Syrian capital Damascus, the International Committee of the Red Cross said early on Wednesday.

On its Twitter account, the ICRC said the medical evacuations started in Eastern Ghouta on Tuesday evening and posted two photos showing its ambulances, providing no further details.