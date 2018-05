A general view of the Ñuble metro station, near the National Stadium in Santiago, Chile, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

Chilean prosecutor Mitzi Henriquez speaks to journalists in Santiago, Chile, May 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Ruiz

A medical report has shown that a woman was raped by five men in Chile's capital, confirming the police report filed by her husband, prosecutor Mitzi Henriquez said Wednesday.

The victim was robbed and raped by five men wearing University of Chile soccer club jerseys, according to her husband's account.