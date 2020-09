A medical worker carries out a routine check on a Covid-19 patient on 06 September 2020 at a hospital in Buenos Aires province. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The curve of coronavirus cases continues to trend upward in hard-hit Argentina, where front-line doctors and nurses are struggling to battle the disease even as they cope with high levels of stress and fatigue and try to ward off infection.

"We're exposed not only physically but also psychologically and emotionally," Patricia Rowsell, head of nursing at El Cruce public hospital in Florencia Varela, a suburb of Buenos Aires, told Efe.