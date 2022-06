A Civil Guard handout photo of the Fuero de Brihuega, a rare codex from the mid-13th century that went missing during the civil war (1936-1938), Guadalajara, Spain, 10 June 2022.- EFE/Guardia Civil Handout/ONLY EDITORIAL USE(MANDATORY CREDIT)

Medieval codex discovered in Spain after it went missing during civil war

A rare codex from the mid-13th century has been discovered in Spain after it went missing during the civil war (1936-1938), authorities announced Friday.