A handout photo made available by Doctors Without Borders on Aug. 12, 2018 shows migrants being rescued on the Mediterranean Sea. EPA-EFE/Doctors Without Borders

A handout photo made available by Doctors Without Borders on Aug. 12, 2018 shows migrants being rescued on the Mediterranean Sea. EPA-EFE/Doctors Without Borders

A handout photo made available by Doctors Without Borders on Aug. 12, 2018 shows migrants being rescued on the Mediterranean Sea. EPA-EFE/Doctors Without Borders

Medical and sea rescue NGOs operating in the Mediterranean on Sunday requested that the European Union find a safe port for a vessel carrying 141 people that had been saved from the water.

The Aquarius, a rescue vessel jointly operated by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Méditeranée, had on Friday found 141 people adrift on two wooden boats, including at least 67 unaccompanied minors and a pregnant woman.