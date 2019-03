Madam Zhao poses for a photograph while sitting on her bicycle outside her home in a village in Shunyi district, Beijing, China, Mar. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Madam Zhao walks in a storeroom of her home in a village in Shunyi district, Beijing, China, Mar. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A pair of shoes made for women with bound feet are visible in Madam Zhao's home in a village in Shunyi district, Beijing, China, Mar. 04, 2019 . EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Madam Zhao shows her foot that had been mutilated as a result of feet binding from the age of six in her home in a village in Shunyi district, Beijing, China, Mar. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Madam Zhao takes her sock off her foot that had been mutilated as a result of feet binding from the age of six, in her home in a village in Shunyi district, Beijing, China, Mar. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Madam Zhao smokes her pipe while posing for a photograph in her home in a village in Shunyi district, Beijing, China, Mar. 04, 2019. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Ninety-two-year-old Zhao is among the last surviving victims of a centuries-old brutal tradition in China where women's feet were bound to prevent them from outgrowing the ideal foot size of eight centimeters (3.1 inches).

Although the practice was abolished in the 1920s, the custom had continued to flourish as Chinese women continued with the foot-binding tradition to adhere to a traditional standard of beauty to ensure good marriage prospects for their girls.