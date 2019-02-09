Abdul Qader Murtada (C) member of the Houthi delegation, looks on during a meeting with representatives of the government of Yemen, in Amman, Jordan, Feb. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDRE PAIN

The meeting between representatives of the Yemeni government and the Shia Houthi rebels on exchange of prisoners of war has concluded in the capital of Jordan without any concrete announcements.

An official from the United Nations told EFE that the Supervisory Committee on the implementation of the Prisoner Exchange Agreement, created to carry out the prisoner swap, will remain active constantly to ensure compliance with the agreement that was first reached between the two parties during talks held in Sweden in December last year.