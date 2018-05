G20 foreign ministers pose for photographers at San Martin Palace, seat of the Argentine Foreign Ministry, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlota Ciudad

The meeting of foreign ministers and guests of the G20 began Monday in Buenos Aires, where such topics as multilateralism, cybersecurity and the role of institutions in global governing will be discussed.

Around 9:30 am some 30 of these officials gathered at San Martin Palace, seat of the Argentine Foreign Ministry, to begin the plenary session.