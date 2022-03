GROOVE X Inc. President Kaname Hayashi (L) poses with his company home robot 'LOVOT' wearing wedding dress designed by Yumi Katsura (R) during a press event at Yumi Katsura Bridal House in Tokyo, Japan, 20 January 2022. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON/FILE

A man and a woman put on clothing to GROOVE X's new home robot 'LOVOT' during its presentation at a press event in Tokyo, Japan, 18 December 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON/FILE

A meeting space where owners of companion robot Lovot, whose demand boomed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be able to socialize opened Wednesday in Japan.

The space is at the only Lovot store in the country, which was remodeled and offers clothing accessories for the robots, among other products. It has been opened with the intention of proposing a new lifestyle, in which humans and robots coexist, robotics startup Groove X, which created the robot, said in a statement.