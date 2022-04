A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection-Public Information Office (BFP-PIO) shows an aerial picture of a landslide in Abuyog town, Leyte island, Philippines, 14 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/BFP-PIO / HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An injured teen rests inside a school turned into a temporary evacuation center in the aftermath of a landslide at Bunga village, Baybay city, Leyte island, Philippines, 13 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/CYRIL E. MONTERO

A photo taken with a drone shows a collapsed mountain side and buried houses in Bunga village, Baybay city, Leyte island, Philippines, 12 April 2022 (issued 13 April 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/DELPHI ALLERA BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

At least 167 people have died and another 110 are missing in the wake of tropical storm Megi, which devastated the central and southern part of the Philippine islands, according to the latest data published Saturday by the authorities.

In its latest count, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council also said that the storm, which hit the archipelago on Apr. 10-11, has affected more than 1.9 million people.