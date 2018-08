(FILE) NSW Greens Drugs and Harm Minimisation Spokesperson Mehreen Faruqi speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Erik Anderson

Mehreen Faruqi, of the Australian Green Party, on Monday became the first Muslim woman to occupy a seat in the Australian Senate, according to a tweet by the Senate, and replaces Lee Rhiannon.

Faruqi took office a week after Senator Fraser Anning, of Australia's Katter Party, made controversial comments on Muslim and non-English speaking immigrants from the "third world."