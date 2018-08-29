Former Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles, who is now the presidential candidate of President Michel Temer's party, said Wednesday that the country should increase its trade with China, and this would be one of his "priorities" if he wins the election.

"There is no doubt that today China is the most important market ... (and) although it says it's communist ... (it's) a pragmatic country (that) will continue to grow (and must be) a priority" for the administration that emerges from the October elections, said Meirelles at a forum organized by the National Agriculture Federation (CNA).