People wearing personal protective equipment are seen outside the public housing tower in Flemington Melbourne, Australia, 09 July 2020. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Victorian Police check drivers licence on the outbound section of the Calder Highway, near Gisborne, about 40km North West of Melbourne, Australia, 09 July 2020. EPA-EFE/LUIS ASCUI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

People wearing face masks commute during a lockdown in Melbourne, Australia, 09 July 2020. EPA-EFE/LUIS ASCUI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The streets of Melbourne, Australia's second-most populous city with 5 million residents, were deserted on Thursday as a new six-week lockdown began amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

More than 1,000 cases have been recorded since the outbreak at the end of June, which is attributed to possible breaches of infection control protocols in hotels where travelers returning to the city undergo a 14-day quarantine. EFE-EPA