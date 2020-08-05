The number of COVID-19 cases in the Australian city of Melbourne continue to increase, with 725 new infections and 15 deaths recorded in the state of Victoria on Wednesday, despite the city's 5 million inhabitants being placed under lockdown and a night curfew.
