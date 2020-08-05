A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks in the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 04 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A pedestrian wearing a face mask walks in the centre of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 04 August 2020. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Australian city of Melbourne continue to increase, with 725 new infections and 15 deaths recorded in the state of Victoria on Wednesday, despite the city's 5 million inhabitants being placed under lockdown and a night curfew.

The government of Victoria, which announced a six-week lockdown in its capital, Melbourne, on Jul. 9, ordered a night-time curfew in the city, which has been in effect since Sunday due to an increase in COVID-19 infections, which have risen to around 10,000 since the beginning of July. EFE-EPA