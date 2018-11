A screenshot taken from a supplied video made available to AAP shows an incident n which a man armed with a knife attacked several people on Bourke Street in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Members of the emergency services attend an incident on Bourke Street in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

A deceased person is seen on Bourke street after an incident in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

The perpetrator of a knife attack in central Melbourne, in which one person died and two were wounded, had links with Islamic extremists, Australian Federal Police said Saturday.

Hassan Khalif Shire Ali, also known as Hassan Ali and Hassan Khalif, set alight a vehicle on Bourke Street in Melbourne's Central Business District before attacking passers-by and police officers with a knife before being shot in the chest.