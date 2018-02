Acting Lord Mayor Arron Wood addresses the media during a press conference in Docklands, Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Acting Lord Mayor Arron Wood (L) addresses the media during a press conference in Docklands, Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Melbourne Lord Mayor Robert Doyle is seen at the Melbourne Town Hall in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Sep. 10, 2017 (reissued Feb. 5, 2018). EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Lord Mayor of Melbourne has announced his resignation after he was accused last year of sexual harassment, his deputy said on Monday.

Robert Doyle's resignation was confirmed by Deputy Lord Mayor Arron Wood in Melbourne.