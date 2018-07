One of the new major incident alert system speakers is seen in Melbourne, Australia, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT

Police officers are seen during a test of a new major incident alert system in Melbourne, Australia, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

State police in the Australian city of Melbourne Tuesday tested the sirens of a new incident alert system.

Consisting of 190 speakers distributed at 95 locations across Melbourne, the system is designed to notify people in case of emergency incidents such as terrorism, a Victoria Police statement said Monday.