Police are seen at the scene where suspected human remains have been found at a storage facility in Oakleigh South, Melbourne, Australia, Jul. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A homicide inquiry was launched Friday after human remains were discovered in a bin at a self-storage warehouse in Melbourne, Australia.

Victoria Police said in a statement that shortly after 11am local time, they were called to the facility on Milgate Street in Oakleigh South where workers had found the remains.