Police redirect pedestrians away from an incident on Bourke Street in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

epa07152631 A deceased person is seen on Bourke street after an incident in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Police at an incident on Bourke Street in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS

Police were treating a stabbing attack in central Melbourne on Friday, in which one person died and two others were injured, as a terror incident.

The alleged attacker was shot in the chest by police at the scene on Bourke Street in Melbourne's Central Business District and died half an hour after arriving at hospital, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton told a press conference.