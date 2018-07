Beate Zschäpe (L) and her lawyer Mathias Grasel (R) and presiding judge Manfred Götzl (C) prior to the start of the NSU trial at the higher regional court in Munich, Germany, July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARC MUELLER

People wait in front of the regional court in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Beate Zschäpe prior to the NSU trial at the higher regional court in Munich, Germany, July 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARC MUELLER

A regional court in Germany on Wednesday handed down a life sentence to a woman convicted for belonging to a neo-Nazi terror cell that murdered 10 people.

The Munich court considered that Beate Zschäpe, 43, had been a co-perpetrator of the killings even though she had not physically committed any of them.