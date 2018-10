A Mexican Federal Police officer records the movements of migrants on the banks of the Suchiate river, in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, Oct. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Pardo

A first group of individuals from the caravan of Honduran migrants has entered Mexico, where they were met by large contingents of police officers, immigration agents and members of human rights organizations.

The first migrants, who began to arrive at Mexico's southern border on Thursday, crossed the bridge between Tecun Uman, Guatemala, and Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, while others used small barges to cross the Suchiate river, the non-governmental organization Pueblo Sin Fronteras told EFE.