A proposed monument to be built on the site of a collapsed building near the center of this capital in honor of the victims of the Sept. 19, 2017, earthquake is sparking controversy among activist groups almost nine months after the temblor struck.

Sergio Beltran, a forensic architect and the founder of the "Nuestro Memorial 19S" (Our Sept. 19 Memorial) movement, told EFE that the city government is focusing on "creating a physical space" rather than on conducting "an investigation" into what caused the building to collapse.