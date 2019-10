View of the memorial dedicated to the victims of the "Harrington Street Massacre" in the General Cemetery in La Paz, Bolivia, Oct. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

The General Cemetery of La Paz, with its lanes crammed with niches, mausoleums, sculptures, murals and memorials, safeguards an important part of Bolivia's national memory regarding the terrible period of the country's 1964-1982 military dictatorship.

These memories are transmitted to high school and college students who are brought here by their teachers for guided tours as part of the "A day in the cemetery" initiative - now in its fifth year - organized by the La Paz City Hall.