Women participate during the march for the Internacional Women's Day in Guatemala City, Guatemala, March, 8 2018. EPA-EFE/ Edwin Bercian

Women participate during the march for the Internacional Women's Day in Guatemala City, Guatemala, March, 8 2018. EPA-EFE/ Edwin Bercian

Women participate during the march for the Internacional Women's Day in Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Edwin Bercian

The 41 girls and young women who died two years ago as the result to a fire at a government-run shelter were protagonists again Friday as Guatemalans observed International Women's Day.

The second anniversary of the deadly blaze of March 8, 2017, was marked with the release of 41 white doves.