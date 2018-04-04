Visitors gather outside the Lorraine Motel and National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 3, 2018, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Nobel Peace Prize-winning civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King was fatally shot by a sniper on the balcony of the motel on April 4, 1968. EFE-EPA/RICK MUSACCHIO

At 6:01 pm on April 4, 1968, a sniper's bullet passed through his throat on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, silencing the voice of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the motel is going all out to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination, along with the great civil rights leader's legacy.

Standing on the motel balcony in front of Room 306, King was talking with other civil rights activists about the black garbage workers' strike in the city when he was fatally wounded by a single bullet fired by a segregationist sniper, falling at the feet of his companions.