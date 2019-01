Swiss tennis player Roger Federer (2-L) is seen during the Australian Open Draw at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan 10 2019. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT

Serbia's Novak Djokovic, favorite to win the Australian Open, will play his first match of the tournament against a qualifier, according to the draw on Thursday.

Switzerland's Roger Federer, the third favorite, will take on Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin, ranked 99, in what will be their seventh encounter. The Swiss has beaten Istomin on all six previous occasions.