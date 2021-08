Meng Wanzhou, Chief Financial Officer of Huawei, speaks with a member of her security team as she exits her home to go to BC Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, 20 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Meng Wanzhou steps out of her car upon arriving at BC Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 20 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Stringer

Meng Wanzhou's lawyers accused the United States on Wednesday of taking advantage of Canada and its judicial system and acting "in bad faith" to request the arrest and extradition of Huawei's chief financial officer.

At an extradition hearing, Meng's legal team argued on Wednesday before Judge Heather Holmes of the Supreme Court of British Columbia that the US authorities did not provide Canada with truthful information about their client and her conversations with HSBC bank executives.