Dr. Erwin Martens (right) receives a Mennonite couple at his clinic on 09 September 2020 in Villa Nueva, a community in the eastern Bolivian region of Santa Cruz. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejón

Mennonite Maria Rengel works at her farm on 09 September 2020 in Villa Nueva, a community in the eastern Bolivian region of Santa Cruz. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

A Mennonite family rides in a horse-drawn cart on 09 September 2020 in Villa Nueva, a community in the eastern Bolivian province of Santa Cruz. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Torrejon

Now on the other side of 70, Maria Rempel and Walter Martens have traveled far and wide since they first met in the former Soviet Union.

Now residing in Villa Nueva, one of the Mennonite communities in the eastern Bolivian region of Santa Cruz, they now must cope with the new reality of the pandemic and with recommended mitigation measures that run counter to their community's way of life.