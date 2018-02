Mennonites distribute food on Dec. 19, 2017, in Asuncion, Paraguay, as riot police look, meeting a demand reportedly made by the Paraguayan People's Army (EPP) for the release of two kidnapped members of the religious community, Franz Hiebert and Bernard Blatz. EPA-EFE FILE/Carlos Pefaur

Two Mennonites kidnapped by the Paraguayan People's Army (EPP) last year were released on Monday, a military spokesman said.

Franz Hiebert, 32, and Bernard Blatz, 22, were set free at a ranch in Concepcion province, counterinsurgency task force spokesman Lt. Col. Victor Urdapilleta said.