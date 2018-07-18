File image of Spanish MEP Ernest Urtasun from the Group of the Greens/European Free Alliance during a press conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Oct 4, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/PATRICK SEEGER

Handout photo released by Spanish NGO 'Proactiva Open Arms' on July 18, 2018 shows a surviving Cameroonian woman (C) aboard the NGO's ship 'Astral' after she was rescued, in the Mediterranean, July 17, 2018. Proactiva Open Arms's ship 'Astral' rescued the woman from the Mediterranean Sea a day before, next to the bodies of a dead woman and little child. EPA/Proactiva Open Arms / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo released by Spanish NGO 'Proactiva Open Arms' on July 18, 2018 shows of a body (L) among a shipwreck in which a surviving Cameroonian woman (C) is found and rescued, in the Mediterranean on 17 July 2018. Proactiva Open Arms's ship 'Astral' rescued the woman from the Mediterranean Sea a day before, next to the bodies of a dead woman and little child. EPA/Proactiva Open Arms / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A member of the European Parliament (MEP) on Tuesday demanded the European Union (EU) stops funding the Libyan Coast Guard and asked the European Commission (EC) to open an inquiry after an NGO accused Libyan naval forces of alleged human rights violations.

An earlier statement by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms accused Libya's Coast Guard of alleged human rights and international law violations after the NGO rescued a Cameroonian woman and the corpses of a woman and a child floating on the wreckage of a human smuggler's raft, 80 miles (128 km) off the Lybian coast.