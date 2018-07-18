A member of the European Parliament (MEP) on Tuesday demanded the European Union (EU) stops funding the Libyan Coast Guard and asked the European Commission (EC) to open an inquiry after an NGO accused Libyan naval forces of alleged human rights violations.
An earlier statement by the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms accused Libya's Coast Guard of alleged human rights and international law violations after the NGO rescued a Cameroonian woman and the corpses of a woman and a child floating on the wreckage of a human smuggler's raft, 80 miles (128 km) off the Lybian coast.