The chair of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade (INTA), Bernd Lange, speaks at a press conference at the headquarters of the Peruvian Foreign Ministry in Lima, Peru, on Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDUARDO CAVERO

The chair of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade (INTA), Bernd Lange (R), speaks at a press conference at the Peruvian Foreign Ministry's headquarters in Lima, Peru, on Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/EDUARDO CAVERO

A delegation from the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade (INTA) expressed support here for a a decision to bar leftist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from the eighth Summit of the Americas, which will be held from April 13-14 in the Peruvian capital.

Bernd Lange, a German member of the European Parliament (MEP) and head of the INTA delegation visiting Lima, said at a press conference Thursday after meeting with Peruvian Foreign Minister Cayetana Aljovin that the EP fully supports the Lima Group's decision concerning Maduro.