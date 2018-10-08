Traders and displaced people affected by the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa have on Monday taken to the streets to demand the re-opening of roads and infrastructure, as documented in images released by efe-epa.

A growing demonstration of local businessmen and people that have been left homeless demanded Italian authorities dealt with the collapsed bridge in order to boost the local economy of the northern city of Genoa, which has suffered greatly because the road that traveled over the Polcevera viaduct connecting Italy to France remains closed.