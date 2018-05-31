The Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, considered the pulse of Iran's economic health, is witnessing one of its most troubled periods since the foundation of the Islamic Republic as people feel the pinch of sanctions and an economic crisis, EFE reported Thursday.

Economic instability in Iran over the last few years was recently aggravated by fluctuations in foreign currencies that have all but paralyzed Iran's market to a point where several veteran merchants in the ancient place of commerce have had to close up shop.