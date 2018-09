Uruguayan president Tabare Vazquez leads the Uruguayan launch of the report of the High Level Independent Commission of the World Health Organization (WHO) on non-communicable diseases (NCDs) Sept. 20 2018, in Montevideo (Uruguay). EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez said here Thursday that he and the leaders of the other Mercosur countries - Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay - will meet next week in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

His discussions with counterparts Mauricio Macri of Argentina, Michel Temer of Brazil and Mario Abdo Benitez and Paraguay will focus on Mercosur's efforts to forge trade agreements with third countries and other trade blocs, Vazquez said.